Glenview apartment fire causes $325,000 in damage
Updated 3/16/2022 9:19 AM
No injuries were reported in an apartment complex fire in Glenview Tuesday that fire officials say caused an estimated $325,000 in damage.
Glenview Fire Department officials said they were called to the complex on the 4300 block of West Lake Avenue just before noon for an activated fire alarm.
Residents had been able to escape from the building safely before firefighters arrived.
Firefighters encountered smoky conditions inside the hallways and eventually discovered fire inside the walls and other void spaces of the building.
It took about a half-hour to extinguish the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
