 

Former McHenry County woman found guilty of 1999 murder

  • Linda La Roche shows no emotion upon hearing the guilty verdicts Wednesday in Racine County court in Wisconsin. La Roche, formerly of the McHenry area, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a body in the 1999 slaying of Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder.

    Linda La Roche shows no emotion upon hearing the guilty verdicts Wednesday in Racine County court in Wisconsin. La Roche, formerly of the McHenry area, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a body in the 1999 slaying of Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder. Mark Hertzberg for Shaw Local

  • Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder, who was identified in 2019 as a 1999 "Jane Doe" murder victim in Wisconsin, was reburied next to her mother in Belvidere.

    Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder, who was identified in 2019 as a 1999 "Jane Doe" murder victim in Wisconsin, was reburied next to her mother in Belvidere. Shaw Local file photo

 
By Amanda Marrazzo
Shaw Local
A 66-year-old woman, formerly of the McHenry area, showed no emotion Wednesday as a Wisconsin jury found her guilty of
Shaw Local
 
 
Updated 3/16/2022 7:51 PM

Linda Sue La Roche, formerly of the McHenry area, showed no emotion Wednesday as a Wisconsin jury found her guilty of the murder of a Harvard woman whose remains were discovered alongside a Wisconsin roadway in 1999.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
McHenry County woman identified as 1999 murder victim to be reburied in Belvidere
Related Article
McHenry County woman identified as 1999 murder victim to be reburied in Belvidere
 
Former McHenry nurse charged in fatal 1999 beating of now-identified cognitively impaired woman
Related Article
Former McHenry nurse charged in fatal 1999 beating of now-identified cognitively impaired woman
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 