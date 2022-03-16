Former McHenry County woman found guilty of 1999 murder
Updated 3/16/2022 7:51 PM
Linda Sue La Roche, formerly of the McHenry area, showed no emotion Wednesday as a Wisconsin jury found her guilty of the murder of a Harvard woman whose remains were discovered alongside a Wisconsin roadway in 1999.
