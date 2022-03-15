Authorities: Schaumburg woman part of group who tried to defraud CPS

A Schaumburg woman who worked as a sales representative for a vendor of Chicago Public Schools faces allegations she conspired with officials at an elementary school on the city's North Side to defraud the state's largest public school system.

Debra M. Bannack, 62, is accused of scheming with the school's principal and business manager to submit false purchase orders from Bannack's company, misappropriating roughly $75,000 of tax dollars on iPads, iPhones and prepaid gift cards that went to the school officials and others for their personal use, federal authorities said.

The principal, Sarah Jackson Abedelal, and business manager, William Jackson, also are charged. Both have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

Bannack's company is not identified in the indictment released today.

Her arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

Bannack faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the wire and mail fraud charges.