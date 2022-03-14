'Suspicious' fire guts two-car garage in Woodridge; at-risk resident declared missing

The Lisle-Woodridge Fire District extinguished a fire that engulfed a two-car garage on the 2900 block of Forest Glen Parkway in Woodridge early Monday morning. Courtesy of Lisle-Woodridge Fire District

The Lisle-Woodridge Fire District extinguished a fire that engulfed a two-car garage on the 2900 block of Forest Glen Parkway in Woodridge early Monday morning. Courtesy of Lisle-Woodridge Fire District

An early morning fire Monday -- called "suspicious in nature" by police -- destroyed a detached garage on the 2900 block of Forest Glen Parkway in Woodridge.

No one was injured, but the Woodridge Police Department is seeking a missing at-risk resident of the nearby house.

The Lisle-Woodridge Fire District was alerted to the structure fire from a 911 call at 5:40 a.m. Fire companies arrived on scene three minutes later, finding heavy fire and smoke conditions from the two-car garage.

A nearby single-family home 20 feet away was also exposed to high heat.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, but crews remained on the scene to perform salvage and overhaul activities until 7:30 a.m. The Lisle-Woodridge Fire District was assisted by the Darien-Woodridge Fire Protection District and Downers Grove Fire Department.

Connor W. Burnetter, 27, of Woodridge has been named a missing at-risk adult by the Woodridge Police Department. - Woodridge Police Department

Woodridge police are asking for help in finding Connor W. Burnetter, who is missing and considered at risk. Burnetter is 27 years old, white, male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue pajama-style pants and a blue zip-up hoodie.

Anyone with information on Burnetter's whereabouts can contact 911.