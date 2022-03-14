'Suspicious' fire guts two-car garage in Woodridge

The Lisle-Woodridge Fire District extinguished a fire that engulfed a two-car garage on the 2900 block of Forest Glen Parkway in Woodridge early Monday morning. Courtesy of Lisle-Woodridge Fire District

An early morning fire Monday -- called "suspicious in nature" by police -- destroyed a detached garage on the 2900 block of Forest Glen Parkway in Woodridge.

No one was injured. The Woodridge Police Department subsequently sought a missing at-risk resident of the nearby house.

The Lisle-Woodridge Fire District was alerted to the structure fire from a 911 call at 5:40 a.m. Fire companies arrived on scene three minutes later, finding heavy fire and smoke conditions from the two-car garage.

A nearby single-family home 20 feet away was also exposed to high heat.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, but crews remained on the scene to perform salvage and overhaul activities until 7:30 a.m. The Lisle-Woodridge Fire District was assisted by the Darien-Woodridge Fire Protection District and Downers Grove Fire Department.

Connor W. Burnetter, 27, of Woodridge was named a missing at-risk adult by the Woodridge Police Department, but was found safe Monday evening. - Woodridge Police Department

Woodridge police had named Connor W. Burnetter, 27, as missing and considered at risk after the fire. But he was found and considered safe Monday night, Jim Hoff of the Woodridge Police Department said.