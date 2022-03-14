Former board member Boykin, second Democrat to challenge Preckwinkle

Three challengers to Democratic Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle of Chicago emerged on the last day of candidate filing Monday, as did contests for every other countywide office.

Joining Preckwinkle in the June 28 primary were fellow Democrats Richard R. Boykin, a former county board commissioner from Oak Park, and Zerlina A. Smith-Members of Chicago, while Libertarian Thea Tsatsos of River Forest will run in Nov. 8 general election.

The field of Cook County sheriff candidates more than doubled on the last day of filing. Challenging incumbent Thomas J. Dart in the primary are fellow Chicago Democrats Noland Rivera, Carmen Navarro Gercone and Kirk J. Ortiz, as well as LaTonya Ruffin of Country Club Hills. Libertarians Brad Sandefur of Hanover Park and Richard Mayers of Chicago also entered the race for sheriff.

Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi of Oak Park is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Kari K. Steele of Chicago. Libertarian Nico Tsatsoulis of Chicago filed to be a candidate in the general election.

Though no primary races emerged, Democratic Cook County Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough of Maywood will be challenged by Libertarian Joseph Schreiner of Chicago in November, when Democratic Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas of Chicago will face Libertarian Michael Murphy of Chicago.

Incumbent Cook County Board of Review 1st District Commissioner Tammy Wendt of Palos Height made her reelection bid official Monday. Democratic primary challenger George A. Cardenas of Chicago had entered the race a week earlier.

Crowded primaries have taken shape for the Cook County Board's 9th District seat. The Democrats are Sam Kukadia, Maggie Trevor and Brock Merck of Chicago, Frank L. McPartlin of Niles, and Heather Anne Boyle of Norridge. Matt Podgorski and Frank L. Coconate of Chicago and Mark Hosty of River Forest are running as Republicans. Andrew Charles Kopinski is representing the Libertarian party.

Cook County Board District 17 Commissioner Sean M. Morrison of Palos Park will be challenged in the Republican primary by his predecessor, Elizabeth "Liz" Doody Gorman of Orland Park. There is also a Democratic primary for the seat between Lou Gale of La Grange and Daniel T. Calandriello of Orland Park.

The field for the county board's 15th District seat remained steady after the first day of filing. Democratic incumbent Kevin B. Morrison of Mount Prospect is facing no primary challengers but could face the winner of a Republican primary between Kevin A. Ake of Elk Grove Village and Chuck Cerniglia of Hoffman Estates.

In the 14th District, only Democratic incumbent Scott R. Britton of Glenview and Republican Benton Howser of Wilmette filed for an expected general election matchup.