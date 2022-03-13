Family dog missing after fire guts Cary home

Cary Fire Protection District firefighters battled a blaze Friday night that left a home in the 9400 block of Third Avenue a total loss, authorities said. Courtesy of the Cary Fire Protection District

Cary Fire Protection District investigators are searching for the cause of a fire Friday night that left a home in the 9400 block of Third Avenue uninhabitable. Officials do not believe the fire is suspicious. Courtesy of the Cary Fire Protection District

A Cary home was deemed a complete loss and a family dog was missing after a house fire Friday night, fire officials said.

The Cary Fire Protection District responded at 10:53 p.m. Friday to the 9400 block of Third Avenue for a reported residential structure fire, officials said.

Crews arrived within five minutes and found a single-story home "fully engulfed with flames and smoke showing from all sides," according to the fire district.

Since the area lacked fire hydrants, a "quick and coordinated effort" began at Klasen Road and Third Avenue to transport water to the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes, officials said.

Initial investigations indicate the fire began on the rear of home, according to the district. The fire is not believed to be suspicious in nature but remains under investigation.

No one was home when the fire occurred and no people were injured, but a family dog remained unaccounted for, officials said.

Damage to the home is estimated at $200,000.

The Cary Fire Protection District was assisted by the Fox River Grove, Algonquin-Lake in the Hills, Nunda Rural, Barrington Countryside and Wauconda fire departments.