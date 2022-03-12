Suburban Skyview: Fresh snow makes this view of Glenview park a-maze-ing

Fresh snowfall highlights the Little Bear Garden hedge maze at Gallery Park at the Glen in Glenview Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

It was a beautiful, sunny Friday morning and I had set out to look for weather photos.

Five inches of snow had fallen the previous day in what might have been the last significant storm of the season.

While passing Gallery Park at the Glen, I noticed Little Bear Garden's hedge maze was highlighted by fresh snowfall in this aerial view taken at Gallery Park in Glenview.

Viewed from directly above at an altitude of 150 feet, the circular hedge maze stood out. Since no one had visited the interior of the park, the snow remained undisturbed.

A snow-covered, pathway curved along the line of the wrought-iron fence, and footprints showed that a few dedicated residents had passed by recently.

A sculpture at the center of the maze cast a shadow on the snow. In terms of composition, I had the option of either presenting the lines created at center of the maze and the shadow horizontally, or the fence line and adjacent footprints almost vertically in the frame; I chose the latter.

While snow can reasonably be expected in the Chicago area through mid-April, I find it best to take advantage of late-winter storms when seeking photos -- the weather is so unpredictable this time of year.

If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyview@dailyherald.com with your idea.