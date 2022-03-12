'It just feels like we're back': Cold temps don't deter crowds at suburban St. Patrick's Day parades

The St. Patrick's Day parade returned Saturday to Naperville after being canceled the previous two years because of the pandemic. Kevin Schmit | Staff Photographer

Colleen and Keith Howell of Naperville enjoy the city's St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday with their children, from left, Shannon, Maureen, Patrick and Bridget. Kevin Schmit | Staff Photographer

School of Rock performs in Saturday's St. Patrick's Day parade in Naperville. The parade returned to the city after being canceled the previous two years because of the pandemic. Kevin Schmit | Staff Photographer

Joyce Rzeppa of Hoffman Estates is all bundled up to stay warm during the Durty Nellie's St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday in Palatine. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Siblings Hunter, 7, and Grayson, 5, Smyth of Deerfield watch as a juggler passes them during the Durty Nellie's St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday in Palatine. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Palatine Township wishes everyone a happy St. Patrick's Day during the Durty Nellie's St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday in Palatine. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The hogan Irish Dance Academy of Arlington Heights walks during the Durty Nellie's St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday in Palatine. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A dog dressed in green garb to stay warm and celebrate during the Durty Nellie's St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday in Palatine. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Twins Owen and Lucy Nugent, 4, wave to participants of the St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade on Main Street through downtown St. Charles on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Shaw Media

The St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade returned to downtown St. Charles on Saturday, March 12, 2022 after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shaw Media

Musicians from the Tunes of Glory Pipes and Drums march in the St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade in downtown St. Charles on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Shaw Media

Representatives of the Marquis Youth Stage ride in a Jeep during the St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade in downtown St. Charles on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Shaw Media

The St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade returned to downtown St. Charles on Saturday, March 12, 2022 after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shaw Media

Angelo Franchi, 7, Cyndi Van (left) and Angie Franchi watch the St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade in downtown St. Charles on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Shaw Media

Members of the St. Charles North High School marching band participate in the St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade in downtown St. Charles on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Shaw Media

Blake Colby, 4, watches the St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade in downtown St. Charles on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Shaw Media

Grand Marshalls Bob and Sue McDowell wave from atop a float during the St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade on Main Street through downtown St. Charles on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Shaw Media