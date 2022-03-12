 

'It just feels like we're back': Cold temps don't deter crowds at suburban St. Patrick's Day parades

  • The St. Patrick's Day parade returned Saturday to Naperville after being canceled the previous two years because of the pandemic.

  • Colleen and Keith Howell of Naperville enjoy the city's St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday with their children, from left, Shannon, Maureen, Patrick and Bridget.

  • School of Rock performs in Saturday's St. Patrick's Day parade in Naperville. The parade returned to the city after being canceled the previous two years because of the pandemic.

  • Joyce Rzeppa of Hoffman Estates is all bundled up to stay warm during the Durty Nellie's St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday in Palatine.

  • Siblings Hunter, 7, and Grayson, 5, Smyth of Deerfield watch as a juggler passes them during the Durty Nellie's St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday in Palatine.

  • Palatine Township wishes everyone a happy St. Patrick's Day during the Durty Nellie's St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday in Palatine.

  • The hogan Irish Dance Academy of Arlington Heights walks during the Durty Nellie's St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday in Palatine.

  • A dog dressed in green garb to stay warm and celebrate during the Durty Nellie's St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday in Palatine.

  • Twins Owen and Lucy Nugent, 4, wave to participants of the St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade on Main Street through downtown St. Charles on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

  • The St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade returned to downtown St. Charles on Saturday, March 12, 2022 after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Musicians from the Tunes of Glory Pipes and Drums march in the St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade in downtown St. Charles on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

  • Representatives of the Marquis Youth Stage ride in a Jeep during the St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade in downtown St. Charles on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

  • The St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade returned to downtown St. Charles on Saturday, March 12, 2022 after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Angelo Franchi, 7, Cyndi Van (left) and Angie Franchi watch the St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade in downtown St. Charles on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

  • Members of the St. Charles North High School marching band participate in the St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade in downtown St. Charles on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

  • Blake Colby, 4, watches the St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade in downtown St. Charles on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

  • Grand Marshalls Bob and Sue McDowell wave from atop a float during the St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade on Main Street through downtown St. Charles on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

  • The St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade returned to downtown St. Charles on Saturday, March 12, 2022 after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cold temperatures weren't going to keep the Howell family away from Saturday's St. Patrick Day's parade in Naperville, not after the event was canceled the previous two years because of the pandemic.

Even after Keith and Shannon Howell's children finished their roles in the parade as Irish dancers and preschool participants, the family returned to the route to enjoy the floats, music -- and especially candy-throwers -- as they passed by the hardy crowd.

 

"We wouldn't miss it," said Shannon Howell, bundled up with her husband and their kids, Shannon, Maureen, Patrick and Bridget. "It's cold but it's sunny. It's just good to be out doing something and seeing everyone happy. It just feels like we're back."

Throngs of people braved the chilly weather to attend St. Patty's parades in the suburbs, including the Dundees, Lake Villa, Palatine and St. Charles.

This year's Durty Nellie's St. Patrick's Day Parade also marked the 50th anniversary of the beloved Palatine pub culminating with an "epic party" with Irish music, dancers and food.

The 26th Naperville St. Patrick's Day parade, organized by West Suburban Irish, was a celebration of health care workers and their dedication during the pandemic. The honorary Grand Marshal was Dr. Mark Goodwin, an interventional cardiologist with Advocate Health Midwest Heart Specialists and system medical director at Edward-Elmhurst Health.

The parade lineup featured 80 groups including Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico and city council members, the city's police and fire department personnel, the McNulty Irish Dancers and School of Rock.

