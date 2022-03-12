'It just feels like we're back': Cold temps don't deter crowd at Naperville St. Patrick's Day parade

School of Rock performs in Saturday's St. Patrick's Day parade in Naperville. The parade returned to the city after being canceled the previous two years because of the pandemic. Kevin Schmit | Staff Photographer

Colleen and Keith Howell of Naperville enjoy the city's St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday with their children, from left, Shannon, Maureen, Patrick and Bridget. Kevin Schmit | Staff Photographer

The St. Patrick's Day parade returned Saturday to Naperville after being canceled the previous two years because of the pandemic. Kevin Schmit | Staff Photographer

Cold temperatures weren't going to keep the Howell family away from Saturday's St. Patrick Day's parade in Naperville, not after the event was canceled the previous two years because of the pandemic.

Even after Keith and Shannon Howell's children finished their roles in the parade as Irish dancers and preschool participants, the family returned to the route to enjoy the floats, music -- and especially candy-throwers -- as they passed by the hardy crowd.

"We wouldn't miss it," said Shannon Howell, bundled up with her husband and their kids, Shannon, Maureen, Patrick and Bridget. "It's cold but it's sunny. It's just good to be out doing something and seeing everyone happy. It just feels like we're back."

The 26th Naperville St. Patrick's Day parade, organized by West Suburban Irish, was a celebration of health care workers and their dedication during the pandemic. The honorary Grand Marshal was Dr. Mark Goodwin, an interventional cardiologist with Advocate Health Midwest Heart Specialists and system medical director at Edward-Elmhurst Health.

The parade lineup featured 80 groups including Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico and city council members, the city's police and fire department personnel, the McNulty Irish Dancers and School of Rock.