Former Lincolnshire-Riverwoods firefighter sentenced to 45 days after 2019 sexual assault charge

A former Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District firefighter was sentenced to 45 days in the Lake County jail after pleading down from a 2019 sexual assault charge.

Cory S. Powers, 43, of Deerfield, faced up to 30 years on a charge alleging he sexually assaulted a family friend in 2018 in her Deerfield home. Officials from the Lake County State's Attorney's Office, after consulting with the victim, agreed to Powers pleading guilty to lesser charges of criminal trespass to a residence and battery.

A 9-month investigation by the Deerfield Police Department led to the initial charges in August 2019.

"This has been an extremely difficult case since 2018," said Lake County state's attorney's spokesman Steve Spagnolo. "We would not have entered this plea without the survivor's agreement and consent. We must balance supporting the survivor with keeping the public safe. Looking at all the facts, we have achieved that in this case."

As part of the plea agreement, Powers will undergo substance abuse treatment, perform 30 hours of community service and agree to 24 months of probation and supervision. He also is ordered to have no contact with the victim, her husband, their residence or the Lincolnshire-Riverwoods fire district.

Powers worked for the fire district for 12 years. He was fired in May 2019 after a disciplinary proceeding.