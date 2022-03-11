Streamwood man charged in January hit-and-run in Bartlett

Bartlett police Friday took a Streamwood man into custody on a felony charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury crash in January.

Kwemi Hardwick, 31, of Streamwood also was issued traffic citations for failure to yield turning left and driving without insurance, authorities said.

On Jan. 17, Bartlett police investigated a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Route 59 and Norwood Lane.

Police alleged a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu failed to yield turning left onto Route 59 from the private drive across from Norwood Lane and struck a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu traveling north on Route 59.

The impact of the crash caused the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu to leave the roadway and then strike a tree. The 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was last seen traveling east on Norwood Lane.

The driver of the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and was taken to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

Following a lengthy investigation, Bartlett police arrested Hardwick at his residence. He was issued a $10,000 bail bond Friday. His next court appearance will be Monday, March 28 at the DuPage County court facility in Wheaton.