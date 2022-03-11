GOP congressional candidate touts endorsement from Hitler-quoting lawmaker

Republican congressional candidate James Marter on Friday touted an endorsement from a downstate congresswoman who quoted Adolf Hitler last year in a speech and denied Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, a first-term lawmaker from Oakland, is backing Marter in his bid for the 14th District seat, according to a news release from Marter's campaign. Miller's team confirmed the endorsement.

In the release, Marter said he's "excited and grateful" to have Miller's endorsement.

"She's one of the shining stars representing Illinois because of her leadership, intelligence and courage," Marter, of Oswego, said in the release.

Marter also praised Miller, who's originally from Naperville, as "a fighter for protecting the vote and protecting our freedoms."

The 14th District now is served by Democrat Lauren Underwood of Naperville, who's seeking reelection this year. An Underwood campaign spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Marter is an Oswego Public Library Board member who chairs the Kendall County Republican Party. He ran for the 16th Congressional District seat in 2018 and for U.S. Senate in 2016.

Miller quoted Hitler in a rally at the U.S. Capitol one day before the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 riot and just two days after she was sworn in. The event was hosted by a conservative group called "Moms for America."

While discussing the need to appeal to young people, Miller said, "Hitler was right on one thing. He said, 'Whoever has the youth has the future.'"

Miller later apologized, but not before U.S. Reps. Brad Schneider of Deerfield and Jan Schakowsky of Evanston, both of whom are Jewish, and many other lawmakers condemned the remark as "repugnant." Some demanded her resignation.

The Hitler comment hasn't been Miller's only controversy.

She was among the Republicans who, on the day of the Capitol riot, opposed certifying Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election over Republican Donald Trump.

Miller is running for reelection against veteran Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, who now serves the 13th District but was drawn into the 15th for this election. Trump has endorsed Miller, whose husband is state Rep. Chris Miller.

Chris Miller's pickup truck was spotted parked at the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 assault bearing a decal promoting an anti-government militia movement. Chris Miller, who attended the rally that preceded the Capitol siege, denied involvement with the militia group, claiming the sticker was from a family friend who said it represented patriotism.

Mary Miller and Marter share common ground on the 2020 election. Marter has alleged Biden's victory was fraudulent even though no widespread fraud has been uncovered.

Marter is among at least six candidates seeking the GOP nomination in the 14th District. Redrawn for this election, the district includes parts of Kane, Will, DeKalb, Kendall, LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

Also running in the 14th are Mike Koolidge of Rochelle, Scott Gryder of Oswego, Jaime Milton of Fox River Grove and Jack Lombardi of Manhattan.

All but Lombardi filed candidate petitions this week with the Illinois State Board of Elections. The deadline for filing is Monday.

Lombardi, who said he will file that critical paperwork by the deadline, blasted Miller's endorsement of Marter.

"This endorsement is yet further proof that James Marter is unelectable in this critical swing district," Lombardi said in an email. "The way for a Republican victory is by nominating a Republican who can attract independent and conservative Democratic voters along with the Republican base."

Lombardi hardly has shied away from divisive backers. Last year, he trumpeted support from U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, who has spoken at a white nationalist conference and voted to overturn Biden's election, among other controversies.

Koolidge declined to comment on the endorsement. The other GOP candidates couldn't be reached.