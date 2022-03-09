Young mother killed, infant injured in crash near Glenview

Authorities said a 20-year-old Des Plaines woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Glenview that also injured her 6-month-old child.

The Cook County medical examiner's office said Yamileth Cienfuegos was pronounced dead shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday at Lutheran General Medical Center in Park Ridge.

Cook County sheriff's deputies investigated the crash that occurred at about 7:30 a.m. in the intersection of Central and East River Roads.

Investigators said a box truck driven by a 32-year-old man was heading south on East River Road and attempting to turn left onto Central Road when his vehicle was struck by a northbound car driven by Cienfuegos.

The driver of the box truck and a passenger were treated and released at the scene of the crash, fire officials said Tuesday.

The infant spent the night at the hospital and is expected to be released to a family member, sheriff's officials said.

The crash investigation is ongoing. No charges or citations have been issued.