Paul Zalewski found guilty of 2018 Mount Prospect murder

After three hours of deliberation, a jury found Paul Zalewski, charged with the 2018 fatal shooting of an Arlington Heights man, guilty of murder Tuesday.

Zalewski, 25, was also found guilty of concealment of a homicide and marijuana possession in the death of Vladimir Esquivel, 29.

In closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutors described their case against Zalewski as a puzzle.

"Every single piece matters because every piece fits," Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Jamison Berger said.

Berger was referring to the video, photographic and scientific evidence the state introduced in its case against Zalewski.

Describing the video compilation Berger showed jurors as an "artistic collage," defense attorney William Murphy said some information was omitted and could raise reasonable doubt.

Esquivel's body was found shortly after midnight Feb. 16, 2018, in his burned-out Jeep Wrangler in the Cinnamon Cove condominium complex parking lot in Mount Prospect, not far from the Addison Court parking lot where prosecutors say Zalewski shot him to death about 10:13 p.m. Feb. 15, 2018.

During his hourlong closing, Berger reviewed for jurors the prosecution's evidence, which consisted mostly of surveillance video obtained from the Addison Court auto body shop outside of which authorities say the murder occurred, as well as from neighboring businesses and a red-light camera.

The video began with footage showing Esquivel retrieving a large bag of marijuana from his home and leaving with it. A similarly packaged bag of marijuana was found in Zalewski's trunk on the day of his arrest five days after the murder.

"Watch the video through the lens of your own common sense," Berger said of the compilation.

Prosecutors say Zalewski, who was driving a white Chevy Malibu, met Esquivel in the auto shop parking lot shortly after 10 p.m. after receiving a one-second phone call from him at 9:58 p.m. They said muzzle flashes seen in surveillance video at 10:13 p.m. indicate when the shooting took place.

A Cook County medical examiner testified Esquivel was shot at least four times and possibly up to seven in the head, abdomen and arm.

Police never recovered the weapon, but they linked shell casings recovered from the Jeep to shell casings found in Zalewski's basement. A firearms expert testified all the casings came from bullets fired from the same gun.

Prosecutors maintain video surveillance shows Zalewski entering and exiting the Jeep and the auto body shop multiple times over the next 18 minutes. The body shop owner testified Zalewski asked him for gloves, gasoline and a rag that night.

Red-light camera video also captured Zalewski driving the white Malibu in the vicinity of Addison Court, Busse Road, Oakton Street and Cinnamon Cove between 10:32 p.m. and 12:09 a.m.

Video shows the Jeep emerging from Addison Court "ever so slowly," before arriving at the condo complex about 11:56 p.m., Berger said. The first 911 call came at 12:02 a.m.

Murphy reminded jurors "the burden is on the prosecution to prove all elements beyond a reasonable doubt," something he claims they did not do.

"There is not a scintilla of evidence that he (Zalewski) ever possessed a gun," said Murphy, adding that the state produced no evidence indicating Esquivel was in the Jeep alone.

Murphy also reminded jurors that a defense witness, forensic audio and video recording expert Barry Dickey, testified the flash of light inside the Jeep came not from a weapon discharging but from a slight change in illumination caused by a person entering and exiting the vehicle.

Murphy also pointed out that no fingerprints, DNA or blood evidence linked his client or his vehicle to the shooting.

"There was no blood whatsoever on anything that would indicate he (Zalewski) was in a close-range shooting," said Murphy, adding that no one in the body shop reported seeing blood on Zalewski and that none was found in his car.

"Wouldn't there be at least a minute amount?" he asked.

Claiming police failed to look into Esquivel's drug source or his clients, Murphy said they targeted Zalewski and moved too quickly to arrest him.

Assistant Cook County Shilpa Patel disagreed, saying Zalewski was no target.

"The lack of blood and fingerprint evidence shows what a cold and calculated individual he is," she said. "Everything he did after killing Vladimir Esquivel was to clean up his crime."