Two fellow Democrats challenge Dart for Cook County sheriff as candidate filing begins

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle files nominating petitions with the Cook County clerk's office Monday for herself, as well as for Assessor Fritz Kaegi, Clerk Karen Yarbrough, Sheriff Tom Dart and Treasurer Maria Pappas. Preckwinkle is seeking her fourth term. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart is facing a challenge from within his party, as a pair of fellow Chicago Democrats filed nominating petitions Monday to run against him in the June 28 primary.

Seeking to replace the four-term sheriff are Noland Rivera and Carmen Navarro Gercone. If they remain on the ballot, it would be the first time Dart has had a contested election since the 2014 primary, when he defeated three Democratic challengers.

No Republican candidates for county sheriff were reported to have filed Monday.

Only the Democratic incumbents for the four other countywide offices up for election this year filed petitions Monday -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle of Chicago, Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough of Maywood, Assessor Fritz Kaegi of Oak Park, and Treasurer Maria Pappas of Chicago.

Among Cook County Board districts in or near the Northwest suburbs, three primary contests emerged Monday.

With Republican incumbent Peter Silvestri having previously announced he would not seek reelection in the 9th District, Republican Matt Podgorski of Chicago and Democrats Sam Kukadia and Maggie Trevor of Chicago are seeking to succeed him.

In the 15th District, Republicans Kevin A. Ake of Elk Grove Village and Chuck Cerniglia of Hoffman Estates are expected to face off in the primary for the chance to unseat Democratic incumbent Kevin B. Morrison of Des Plaines on Nov. 8.

Republican incumbent Sean Morrison of Palos Park had not yet filed for reelection to the 17th District seat Monday, but his predecessor and fellow Republican Elizabeth "Liz" Doody Gorman of Orland Park was among those who had. Gorman resigned in 2015 to take a job in the private sector, paving the way for Morrison's appointment to replace her.

Squaring off in the Democratic primary for the 17th District seat are Lou Gale of La Grange and Daniel T. Calandriello of Orland Park.

In the 14th District, Democratic incumbent Scott R. Britton of Glenview did not have any primary opponent as of Monday but could face a general election challenge from Republican Benton Howser of Wilmette.

Democrat George A. Cardenas was the only filed candidate Monday for the Cook County Board of Review 1st District seat currently held by fellow Democrat Tammy Wendt of Palos Heights.

The filing period for candidates runs through next Monday, March 14.