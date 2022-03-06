Three shot during fight at Wood Dale bowling alley

Gunfire erupted during a fight early Sunday morning at a Wood Dale bowling alley, leaving three men injured and police searching for suspects, authorities said.

Police said officers were called to Wood Dale Bowl, 155 W. Irving Park Road, at 1:10 a.m. in response to a report of multiple shots fired.

Witnesses told investigators that after a fight broke out between two groups of men, one of more participants pulled a handgun and fired multiple shots, police said.

Among the injured was a 24-year-old Chicago man, who was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he underwent surgery for a gunshot wound to the leg and is stable.

Also injured was a 30-year-old Chicago man, who was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm at Amita Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, and a 23-year-old Chicago man who was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood and treated for a bullet wound to the leg. Both men have since been released from the hospitals, according to police.

Interviews with the victims and their acquaintances have led to very limited information to assist with the investigation, police said.

A person who answered a phone call to Wood Dale Bowl declined to comment Sunday, but the business announced on its Facebook page that it would be closed for the day and reopen Monday.

"We may have restricted late hours going forward," the post adds.

The shooting came as a shock to bowling alley regulars like Zach Schatz of Elk Grove Village.

"Obviously, it hits a little bit too close to home," said Schatz, who was not at the business when the shooting occurred. "I like to call it a second home. They're super welcoming. It has an old-fashioned vibe to it, which is something that really draws my attention."

"The people there are fantastic," added regular Doug Broker of Lombard. "The ownership is great. It's a nice place."

The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response & Investigation Team is assisting Wood Dale police with the investigation.

Witnesses or anyone else with information about the shooting are asked to call the Wood Dale Police Department's investigations unit at (630) 766-2060.