 

Three shot during altercation at Wood Dale bowling alley

 
Charles Keeshan
 
 
Updated 3/6/2022 8:47 AM

Gunfire erupted during an altercation early Sunday morning at a Wood Dale bowling alley, leaving three people injured and police searching for suspects, authorities said.

According to police, officers were called to Wood Dale Bowl, 155 W. Irving Park Road, at 1:10 a.m. in response to a report of multiple shots fired.

 

They arrived to find three gunshot victims, who were taken to three different hospitals for treatment, Wood Dale police said. Their conditions were not immediately known, police said.

Investigators are working to discover what led to the dispute, which involved multiple parties and led to more than one person firing gunshots, police said. The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response & Investigation Team (MERIT) is assisting Wood Dale police with the investigation.

Witnesses or anyone else with information about the shooting are asked to call the Wood Dale Police Department's investigations unit at (630) 766-2060.

