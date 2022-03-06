Police: Crystal Lake woman attacked with hammer, hatchet

A 57-year-old man is in police custody facing charges alleging he attacked a Crystal Lake woman with a hammer and hatchet Saturday afternoon, leaving her with significant head injuries, authorities said Sunday.

Mark Alex, who police said has no current address, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated domestic battery and one count of endangering the life of a child stemming from the attack, Crystal Lake police said.

According to police, officers responded to a residence 1300 block of Skyridge Drive in Crystal Lake at about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a domestic altercation involving a stabbing. When they arrived, they found the woman suffering from serious injuries. She remained hospitalized Sunday, police said.

A child who was in the home when the assault occurred was uninjured and temporarily placed with a responsible adult, police said.

Alex was arrested at about 6:14 p.m. Saturday in Algonquin, according to police. He will be transported to the McHenry County jail to await a bond hearing.

Police described the attack as an isolated incident and said there is no danger to the community.