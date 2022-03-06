One dead, one injured in Crystal Lake house fire

One person was killed and another injured in a house fire early Sunday morning in Crystal Lake, officials with the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said.

The fire was reported at 2:43 a.m. in the 400 block of Oriole Trail, authorities said. Firefighters arrived within five minutes and crews searched the house, finding the dead person on the first floor.

A second person trapped on the second floor was rescued by firefighters via ladder and taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation, officials said. No firefighters were injured.

Despite gusting winds causing flames to spread, firefighters were able to get the blaze contained by about 3:20 a.m., according to the fire department. The home was deemed uninhabitable, with damages estimated at $125,000, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department, the Cary Fire Protection District, fire investigators within the Crystal Lake Police Department, and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal., authorities said. Officials determined that the home's smoke detectors were working at the time of the fire.