Wheaton Warrenville South student killed in one-car crash

A junior at Wheaton Warrenville South High School was killed Friday after his car struck a traffic signal pole in Wheaton, according to police.

A teenage driver was killed Friday after his car struck a traffic signal pole in Wheaton, police said.

Holden Wight, a junior at Wheaton Warrenville South High School, died in the one-car wreck at Butterfield and Orchard roads, Principal Scott McDermott said in a message to families Saturday morning.

"Our hearts and prayers are with Holden's family and friends," McDermott wrote. "Losing a member of our school community is incredibly tragic, sad and very difficult to comprehend."

The 16-year-old was the sole occupant of the car, which hit the traffic pole at the southeastern corner of the T-shaped intersection just before 5 p.m. Friday, police said. Police did not identify the driver.

A stretch of Butterfield Road was shut down for about five hours while authorities investigated the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

The high school's student services team will be available on campus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for classmates and staff who are grieving, McDermott said.

"Mental health awareness and support is an important topic to the Wight family and our Wheaton Warrenville South school community," McDermott said.

The principal acknowledged "processing this tragedy will certainly take time."

"Our school community has been through a lot the last few years and we are a stronger and closer school community as a result," McDermott said. "Now is the time for us to continue to come together to support our entire Tiger Nation and our team is committed to doing just that."