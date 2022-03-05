Police: Pedestrian struck, killed in Westmont
Posted3/5/2022 10:54 AM
A pedestrian was killed in Westmont Friday night after being hit by a car on the 200 block of West 63rd Street, police said.
Officers were called to the crash just before 7:30 p.m. The male pedestrian, who hasn't been identified, was found deceased at the scene, police said.
Witnesses reported the pedestrian walking west in the westbound lane of travel on 63rd Street, near the double yellow lines, while pushing a shopping cart and wearing dark clothing, police said.
Police received assistance from the Westmont Fire Department, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, DuPage County Coroner's Office and the DuPage MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team.
The investigation is ongoing.
