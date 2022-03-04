Naperville recommends multimillion-dollar reconstruction proposal for 248th Avenue

The reconstruction of a portion of 248th Avenue in Naperville is a key step closer to happening after the city council recommended a multimillion-dollar proposal. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Naperville City Council members have given their unanimous approval for a recommended multimillion-dollar proposal to reconstruct a significant portion of 248th Avenue.

The project, slated to begin in 2024 and last about a year, will span along 248th Avenue from 95th Street to 103rd Street for $7.5 million. That does not include a noise wall that could add $3.5 million to $4.5 million to the price tag.

However, Naperville officials believe federal funding could end up paying for 70% of eligible costs up to an estimated maximum of $6.5 million. On Tuesday, the city council also gave staff permission to apply for federal funding, which Transportation, Engineering and Development Director Bill Novack said must be submitted by March 15.

"We need to move on that immediately," Novack said. "Then our goal is to wrap up the project development report and have it formally approved by IDOT this summer."

The city council action culminates a process that began in November 2019 with the first of six public information meetings. At the final meeting on Feb. 17, the Transportation Advisory Board recommended one of three proposals to the city council.

The decision also comes on the heels of the November city council vote that approved the Islamic Center of Naperville's five-phase plan to build a mosque, multipurpose center, school and gymnasium on 12 acres of land at 3540 248th Ave.

The city council reviewed the three project proposals at Tuesday's meeting. Council members confirmed the recommendation of the second proposal, which includes a 17-foot median with asymmetrical widening to account for the proximity of a house located on the west side of 248th Avenue opposite Landsdown Avenue.

The purpose of the project is to reduce congestion -- approximately 14,000 vehicles per day pass through the corridor, but that number is expected to rise to 18,000 by 2050 -- and improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The current road has one 11.5-foot through lane in each direction with an aggregate shoulder and drainage ditches. The road south of 103rd Street, which was improved in 2005, expands to two 11-foot through lanes with a 17-foot median.

The stretch between 95th Street and 103rd Street will expand from two lanes to five with left-turn lanes at intersections. The second proposal reduces the impact on existing utilities and minimizes the number of trees requiring removal.