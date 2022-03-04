Lake County's new flashing yellow turn arrows expected to reduce crashes, delays

Crews work on the installation of a traffic signal on Butterfield Road at Route 176 in Libertyville. It's part of a project to install new signals equipped with flashing yellow arrows at seven intersections along Butterfield. Courtesy of Lake County Division of Transportation

A diagram from the Lake County Division of Transporation explains how the new traffic signals work. Courtesy of Lake County Division of Transporation

The Lake County Division of Transportation has activated the first traffic signals on its road system to have flashing yellow turn arrows. Seven intersections on Butterfield Road between Allanson Road in Mundelein and Route 137 in Libertyville are being equipped with the new signals. Courtesy of Lake County Division of Transportation

New traffic signals intended to reduce delays and keep drivers making left turns from seeing red as they wait for the light to change have been introduced in Lake County.

Signals were activated in the last week at three intersections along Butterfield Road between Vernon Hills and Libertyville to include flashing yellow arrows.

The intersection of Butterfield and Allanson roads was the first in the Lake County Division of Transportation system to have signals equipped with the new feature.

Seven signals on Butterfield between Allanson Road and Route 137 in Libertyville also will be equipped with technology to monitor and continually adjust the timing to better move traffic by synchronizing the lights.

Signals at Huntington Drive in Vernon Hills and Golf Road in Libertyville were activated Thursday and Friday, respectively. The remaining four signals will be ready by the end of the month, according to Alex Carr, LCDOT spokesman.

The project will continue into the summer as crews implement the adaptive signal timing system and do landscape restoration, he added.

Yellow flashing arrows on signals allow motorists to turn left with caution rather than waiting for another signal cycle, according to LCDOT. When approaching the signal, drivers need to yield to oncoming vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians before turning left.

See how it's done by watching this Illinois Department of Transportation video.

Transportation officials say the feature improves safety. A 10-year federal study found fewer crashes at intersections with flashing yellow arrows and researchers at Bradley University found a 32% reduction in left-turn-related crashes, according to LCDOT.

"Flashing yellow arrow signals have been shown to help drivers make fewer mistakes," said Jon Nelson, engineer of traffic. "They keep motorists safer during heavy traffic and can reduce delays when traffic is light."

Signals with flashing yellow signals also can be found in Kane and McHenry counties, areas in southern Illinois and in neighboring states.

According to the Kane County Division of Transportation, a flashing yellow arrow operates the same as a solid circular green indicator for left turns.

"The difference is that the flashing yellow arrow better conveys to drivers the need to yield to both oncoming traffic and pedestrians that may be crossing," according to information on KCDOT's website.

The first flashing yellow arrow in Kane County was installed in 2015 at Randall Road and Gleneagle Drive in Geneva.

About 50 intersections along Randall Road, Orchard Road and Fabyan Parkway have at least one left-turning movement operating with a flashing yellow, said Stephen Zulkowski, chief of traffic operations.

Since yellow means yield or caution and green means go, the flashing yellows speaks "more intuitively and efficiently" to motorists, Zulkowski added.

In McHenry County, flashing yellow arrows are in place at seven intersections along Algonquin Road from Haligus Road in Huntley to Pyott Road in Algonquin.

LCDOT will be evaluating the new signals in the Butterfield Road corridor to determine if flashing yellow arrows should be installed on other county roads to increase safety and traffic flow.

For more information about flashing yellow arrows, visit lakecountyil.gov/FYA.