Wood Dale bank robbed at gunpoint

One of three men suspected of robbing a Wood Dale bank on Wednesday morning. Courtesy of the FBI

Three men robbed a Wood Dale bank on Wednesday morning. Courtesy of the FBI

Authorities are looking for three men who robbed a bank Wednesday morning in Wood Dale.

The bank robbery happened at about 9 a.m. at BMO Harris Bank, 130 W. Devon Ave.

According to the FBI, one of the suspects displayed a pistol. The suspects jumped a counter and demanded access to the bank's vault.

The first suspect is described as a Black man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing sweatpants, white gym shoes, a black hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the front, purple latex gloves and a black face mask.

The second suspect is described as a Black man, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing sweatpants, a black jacket or hoodie, an inner light-colored hoodie, a black face mask, glasses with yellow-tinted lenses, purple latex gloves, black-and-yellow gym shoes. He had a black pistol.

The third suspect is described as a Black man, about 6 feet 4 inches tall and thin. He was wearing gray sweatpants, white gym shoes, a navy-blue hooded sweatshirt, purple latex gloves and a black face mask.

Nobody was injured.

The FBI did not say how much money was taken.

Anyone with information should call (312) 421-6700 or submit tips via email by visiting tips.fbi.gov. Anonymous tips are acceptable.