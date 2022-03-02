Prosecutor: Deadly traffic dispute started as victim backed into driveway

An 18-year-old Streamwood man faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting late Sunday afternoon that prosecutors say stemmed from a traffic dispute.

Jonathan Mejia, 18, of the 300 block of Cedar Circle Court, appeared in Cook County court on the murder charge Wednesday, where a judge denied him bail and set his next court hearing for March 25.

Mejia also is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the fatal shooting of Scott Mattison, 46, of Streamwood, police said.

Prosecutors said he would face 45 years to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.

A prosecutor said Wednesday that the traffic dispute occurred as Mattison was trying to back his pickup truck into his driveway Sunday.

Mejia pulled up in a sedan and, rather than wait, pulled around Mattison, the prosecutor said. Mattison then drove after Mejia, overtook his car and pulled in front of him, causing Mejia to stop on Bartlett Road near Oltendorf Road, authorities say.

Mattison then got out of his truck and walked back to Mejia's sedan, where a brief verbal altercation occurred before Mattison reached inside the vehicle and struck Mejia in the face, the prosecutor said.

Authorities say Mattison then was shot multiple times by a 9 mm handgun, suffering gunshot wounds near his liver, his spleen and in the chest.

The encounter was witnessed by others, including a person behind Mejia's vehicle who video recorded it and posted it on the social media site Snapchat, prosecutors said. The witnesses told authorities Mattison had nothing in his hands when he was shot, authorities say.

After the shooting, Mejia drove to the Streamwood Police Department to give his account of what had happened, according to the prosecutor.

Streamwood police officers called to the scene at about 5:20 p.m. Sunday arrived to find Mattison lying injured in the road. He died from his injuries about an hour later at Amita St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates. The Cook County medical examiner's office determined the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Mejia's attorney, Al Kola, requested a "reasonable" bond in court Wednesday, describing his client as someone who lived with his family, attended school online and had voluntarily gone to the police station afterward.

But authorities said Mejia previously has been found delinquent as a juvenile for a prior offense of discharging a firearm.