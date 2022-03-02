Authorities: Woman shot following 'drug transaction' in Lakemoor

A woman was shot in Lakemoor early today in what Lake County sheriff's investigators called a "targeted" attack following a drug deal.

Authorities are still hunting for the suspect, a Lake County sheriff's news release stated.

According to the release, the woman showed up outside the Lakemoor Police Department just before 3 a.m. and was screaming for help.

Her cries were heard by a police sergeant exiting the building. The sergeant found the woman bleeding from her head.

An ambulance later transported the woman to a nearby hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Investigators were able to determine the woman, who lives in downstate Sheridan, had gone to a residence on the 31700 block of North Jennifer Lane in Lakemoor for a "drug transaction," according to the release.

As she left the residence and entered her vehicle, a man approached from the side of the residence and opened fire with a shotgun. The woman drove herself to the police station, where she the police sergeant located her.

Lakemoor police were able to determine the suspect fled west from the house for nearly half a mile. The Lake County sheriff's canine team was able to track the suspect, but the tracks ultimately ended abruptly. Investigators believe the suspect got in a car a drove away.

Sheriff's officials said they believe the victim was targeted and believe there is no "current threat to the community."