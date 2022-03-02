18-year-old Streamwood man charged in road-rage killing

An 18-year-old Streamwood man faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly road-rage shooting Sunday, authorities announced this morning.

Jonathan Mejia, 18, of the 300 block of Cedar Circle Court, is scheduled to appear in Cook County court later today, when a judge will set his bond.

Mejia also is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the fatal shooting of Scott Mattison, 46, of Streamwood, police said.

According to Streamwood police, the shooting followed a traffic dispute late Sunday afternoon in the area of Bartlett and Oltendorf roads.

Investigators determined Mattison was driving a blue Ford pickup truck on Bartlett Road at about 5:20 p.m. when he and the driver of a white Ford sedan got into a dispute, police said.

Both vehicles stopped on Bartlett Road near Oltendorf Road, where Mattison got out of his truck and approached the white sedan.

Mejia, who was driving the sedan, shot Mattison multiple times, authorities said.

Mattison died from his injuries about an hour later at Amita St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.