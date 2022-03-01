Burning of palm leaves marks start of Lenten season

Father Tim Fairman guides students as they take part in a palm-burning ceremony Tuesday to prepare ashes for Ash Wednesday at St. Theresa School in Palatine. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Students watch a palm-burning ceremony Tuesday to prepare ashes for Ash Wednesday at St. Theresa School in Palatine. Tuesday marked the beginning of the Lenten season. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The burning of palm leaves Tuesday marked the beginning of the Lenten season as students at St. Theresa School in Palatine took part in a ceremony to prepare ashes for Ash Wednesday rituals.

Lent -- the six weeks leading up to Easter Sunday -- is one of the most sacred times of the year for many Christians around the world, particularly those within the Anglican, Catholic and Orthodox churches.

On Ash Wednesday, suburban Catholics and many other Christians will apply the ashes to their foreheads in the shape of a cross. People generally wear the ashes -- symbolizing penance, mourning and mortality -- throughout the day to publicly express their faith.

The ashes used on Ash Wednesday are made from the burning of palms blessed in the previous year's Palm Sunday celebration.

The 40-day Lenten period is dedicated to reflection, prayer and fasting ahead of Easter.