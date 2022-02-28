 

'Traffic dispute' ends with Streamwood man dead, one person in custody

 
Updated 2/28/2022 5:28 PM

Streamwood police are investigating the shooting death of a man during a "traffic dispute" Sunday.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the homicide victim as 46-year-old Scott Mattison of Streamwood. He died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, the office determined after an autopsy Monday.

 

The time of death was listed just before 6:30 p.m. at Amita St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.

Initially, the medical examiner's office listed Mattison as a Glendale Heights resident, but later corrected the report.

Police said they were called to the area of Bartlett and Oltendorf roads just before 5:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation determined Mattison was driving a blue Ford pickup truck on Bartlett Road and engaged in a dispute with the driver of a white Ford sedan, police said.

Both vehicles stopped on Bartlett Road near Oltendorf Road, where Mattison exited his vehicle and approached the white sedan. The unidentified driver of the white sedan shot Mattison multiple times, police said.

Streamwood police said the driver of the sedan is in custody, but no charges have been filed "pending further investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Streamwood police at (630) 736-3700 or leave a message on the department's confidential tip line at (630) 736-3719.

