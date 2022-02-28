Glendale Heights man shot dead in Streamwood road rage incident

Streamwood police said a Glendale Heights man was shot to death during a "traffic dispute" Sunday evening.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the victim as 46-year-old Scott Mattison. The time of death was listed just before 6:30 p.m.

Streamwood police officials said someone is in custody, but no charges have been filed yet.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Bartlett Road and Briarwood Drive, near the entrance to Bartlett Park, according to the medical examiner's report.

