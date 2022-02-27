A year after the pandemic forced its closure, suburban VFW post rises again
After more than four decades as a place for kinship and camaraderie for veterans in Hoffman Estates, Hanover Park, Streamwood and other nearby communities, the Arnold-Heath Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5151 was forced to close its doors in late 2020 due to hardships brought on by the pandemic.
But proof positive that you can never keep a good man, or woman, down, Post 5151 rose again Sunday with a new location, but the same mission -- "Veterans Helping Veterans."
Post members and local dignitaries celebrated the return with a grand opening ceremony and open house that fill the new location, which sits in the Glenbrook Shopping Center, 1094 Lake St. in Hanover Park.
"Because of the enthusiasm of the members, we found another spot here," said Hanover Park Mayor Rodney Craig, a U.S. Navy veteran. "This is a great opportunity to revitalize and to serve."
Post leaders say their new home will help them support initiatives like Veterans' Outreach and Stand-by-me Heroes, as well as the Hines VA Hospital. Post members also assist surrounding towns with Memorial Day and Veterans Day events and speak to students in area schools about their service.
Korean War veteran Roger Meyer, 85, was among the members exploring the post's new home Sunday.
"This is very nice," Meyer said. "This is part of togetherness."