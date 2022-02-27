A year after the pandemic forced its closure, suburban VFW post rises again

Jan Neal of Carol Stream performs with the Strum Chums on Sunday at the Arnold-Heath VFW Post 5151 in Hanover Park. On left is Bob Sove of Lombard. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Carol Voss of Lombard plays with the Strum Chums trio Sunday at the Arnold-Heath VFW Post 5151 in Hanover Park. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Chuck Stricker of Streamwood served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1968 in Vietnam and said Sunday about the Ukrainian invasion, "It's a travesty." But about the reopening of the Arnold-Heath VFW Post 5151, "This ... I love," Stricker said. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Chuck Stricker of Streamwood served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1968 in Vietnam and said Sunday about the Ukrainian invasion, "It's a travesty." But about the reopening of the Arnold-Heath VFW Post 5151, "This ... I love," Stricker said. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Chuck Stricker of Streamwood served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1968 in Vietnam and said Sunday about the Ukrainian invasion, "It's a travesty." But about the post reopening of the Arnold-Heath VFW Post 5151, "This ... I love," Stricker said. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Howard Fritz of Streamwood visits with attendees at Sunday's opening of the Arnold-Heath VFW Post 5151 in Hanover Park. Fritz served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1969. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

In the mix, on left is Rodney S. Craig, Hanover Park village president, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1974, and Chuck Stricker of Streamwood, in red, who served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1968 in Vietnam, during Sunday's opening of the Arnold-Heath VFW Post 5151 in Hanover Park. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

It's about 50 degrees and sunny as people arrive to the storefront Sunday at the Arnold-Heath VFW Post 5151 in Hanover Park. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Roger Meyer's jacket on back reads "Korean War Veteran, The Forgotten War" on Sunday at Arnold-Heath VFW Post 5151 in Hanover Park. Meyer, 85, of Hanover Park served during the Korean War in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. "This is very nice," Meyer said of the celebration and location. "This is part of togetherness." From left are Jerry Gold, commander of Arnold-Heath VFW Post 5151 and Robert Mattson of Hoffman Estates. "This is fantastic," Gold said about the packed event. "I can't believe the turnout." Gold served from 1966 to 1969 in the United States Army. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Korean War veteran Roger Meyer, back to camera, joined Jerry Gold, commander of Arnold-Heath VFW Post 5151, and Robert Mattson of Hoffman Estates at the grand opening and open house Sunday for the post's new home in Hanover Park. "This is fantastic," Gold said about the packed event. "I can't believe the turnout." Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

After more than four decades as a place for kinship and camaraderie for veterans in Hoffman Estates, Hanover Park, Streamwood and other nearby communities, the Arnold-Heath Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5151 was forced to close its doors in late 2020 due to hardships brought on by the pandemic.

But proof positive that you can never keep a good man, or woman, down, Post 5151 rose again Sunday with a new location, but the same mission -- "Veterans Helping Veterans."

Post members and local dignitaries celebrated the return with a grand opening ceremony and open house that fill the new location, which sits in the Glenbrook Shopping Center, 1094 Lake St. in Hanover Park.

"Because of the enthusiasm of the members, we found another spot here," said Hanover Park Mayor Rodney Craig, a U.S. Navy veteran. "This is a great opportunity to revitalize and to serve."

Post leaders say their new home will help them support initiatives like Veterans' Outreach and Stand-by-me Heroes, as well as the Hines VA Hospital. Post members also assist surrounding towns with Memorial Day and Veterans Day events and speak to students in area schools about their service.

Korean War veteran Roger Meyer, 85, was among the members exploring the post's new home Sunday.

"This is very nice," Meyer said. "This is part of togetherness."