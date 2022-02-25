State Supreme Court says Pritzker can continue school mask mandate, but he won't

The Illinois State Supreme Court on Friday lifted the temporary restraining order against Gov. J.B. Pritzker's school mask mandate granted earlier this month by Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow.

But that doesn't mean the mask mandate in schools is back on, Pritzker said Friday. Instead, the school mask mandate will fall off with the indoor state mask mandate Monday, Pritzker announced after the court's decision.

Hundreds of districts across the state already had gone to mask-optional or mask-recommended policies since the Feb. 4 temporary restraining order. The Illinois Department of Public Health tried to implement an emergency rule after Grischow's temporary restraining order, but the General Assembly's Joint Committee on Administrative Rules voted 9-0, with two members voting "present," on Feb. 15 to object to the rules and suspend them from going into effect.

"I'm gratified that the Supreme Court vacated the lower court's restraining order, meaning that if a school mask mandate needs to go into effect in the future, we continue to have that authority," Pritzker said in a statement.

"I'm also extremely pleased to say that because the CDC has recommended that masks are needed only in areas of high transmission, the state of Illinois will move forward to remove our school mask mandate, effective Monday. We will recommend that all school districts follow CDC guidance and will update our existing guidance in the coming days."

The CDC announced Friday that most Americans live in places where healthy people, including students in schools, can safely take a break from wearing masks.

The new system greatly changes the look of the CDC's risk map and puts more than 70% of the U.S. population in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals. Those are the people who can stop wearing masks, the agency said.

The CDC on Friday also removed its mask requirement for people using public and private school vans and buses.

The agency still is advising that people, including schoolchildren, wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high. That's the situation in about 37% of U.S. counties, where about 28% of Americans reside.

Most counties in northern Illinois fell into the low category, with only La Salle, Carroll, Putnam and Bureau counties in the medium-risk category.