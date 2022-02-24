Two severely injured in 3-vehicle crash near Algonquin

Two Crystal Lake men suffered life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash Thursday near Algonquin.

Emergency crews responded around 11:35 a.m. to the crash at Route 31 and Lundstrom Lane, Kane County Sheriff Ronald Hain said.

According to a news release from the Kane County sheriff's office, a 36-year-old Crystal Lake man was driving a Camaro south on Route 31 when he attempted to pass a vehicle. The Camaro lost control and struck a Volkswagen sedan traveling north on Route 31 and driven by a 46-year-old Crystal Lake man.

Then the Volkswagen hit a third vehicle, officials said.

The drivers of the Camaro and Volkswagen were taken to area hospitals. Both were expected to be airlifted to a Level 1 trauma center for further care, according to the news release.

The occupants of the third vehicle were treated on the scene and released.

Authorities say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.