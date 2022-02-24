Schaumburg police seeking runaway teen

Schaumburg police issued a community alert Thursday seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl believed to have voluntarily run away from home.

Chloe Poters is 17 years old and left her Schaumburg residence on Feb. 11, police said.

She is not believed to be in any danger nor to have left under any suspicious circumstances.

The last contact anyone had with her was by phone on Feb. 14, when she indicated she was not in any physical danger.

Nicknamed "Blue," she is a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone who sees Chloe is asked to immediately call 9-1-1. Persons with any further information about her or her whereabouts should call Schaumburg Police Department Investigations at (847) 348-7055.