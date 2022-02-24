Northbrook man reported missing
Updated 2/24/2022 9:58 PM
The Illinois State Police have issued an endangered missing person advisory for a 94-year-old Northbrook man.
Lester Gordon was last seen in Northbrook around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Gordon is described as white, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds. He was driving a gold 2012 Buick Regal with Illinois license plates.
Anyone with information about Gordon's whereabouts should call the Northbrook Police Department at (847) 564-2060 or dial 911.
Article Comments
