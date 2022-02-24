Libertyville extends study to address needs of police station, other offices

Libertyville police, community development and public works and engineering employees share space at the Schertz municipal building in Libertyville. Daily Herald file photo

Libertyville will continue a detailed study to determine potential solutions and costs to improve operations and safety at its police station and other facilities.

As with an initial analysis by Hezner Corp., police operations will be the focus, but other village offices in the Schertz municipal building and elsewhere will be included.

About 900 hours were spent collecting data in the first part of the analysis, company principal Scott Hezner told the village board Tuesday. The firm was hired to continue its work to produce a master plan and cost estimates.

Computer models were created, and dozens of employees in the police, community development and public works/engineering departments, who share the building at 200 E. Cook Ave., completed questionnaires. So did employees in the administration and finance departments, located at village hall a few blocks west.

Village officials during a tour of facilities last year noted how limiting the space was for the police department, which occupies about two-thirds of the Schertz building. The former village hall was renovated for other municipal uses and reopened in 1997.

The general consensus among village employees responding to the questionnaire was that current facilities are not helping police serve residents efficiently, effectively and safely, Hezner said.

The layout of the building impedes daily police operations and in some areas contributes to dangerous conditions, according to the report.

"The Schertz building, in its present state, is not providing basic needs required by modern police departments," the report notes.

Among other findings:

• Detainees have to be escorted up two flights of stairs from the lower level to the booking and detention areas, which can be dangerous, especially with multiple detainees.

• When being released, detainees are walked through the main administrative areas, past offices and non-sworn personnel work areas to the main entrance lobby and escorted out.

• Police share lounge/kitchen areas, restrooms, fitness facilities and parking with other municipal departments, which allows non-police personnel to circulate unsupervised in police department areas.

"It is commonly known the police department is working in facilities that are disjointed," Hezner said.

Hezner, a Libertyville-based architectural firm, was paid $14,925 for the initial work. Trustees agreed to hire Hezner for $34,875 to proceed concurrently with Phases 2 and 3. The firm will produce a master plan to address long- and short-term goals for police and other departments and explore associated costs.

Unlike Phase 1 work, village board approval was needed to extend the agreement with Hezner because it exceeded $25,000. Trustee Matthew Hickey said there should have been a request for proposals but supported Hezner's being hired without competitive bids.

Mayor Donna Johnson said $250,000 had been budgeted for such work and that Hezner was a local expert.

"It's important we take the initiative and put things in motion to address the issues," she said.