Firefighters rescue pet frog from Addison house fire

A mother and her two daughters were able to return to their Addison home after Tuesday evening fire in a bedroom.

Addison Fire Protection District Chief Scott Walker praised firefighting crews who were able to rescue a pet frog from the blaze as well.

Walker said the residents of the house on the 1100 block of Honey Hill Road discovered a candle had ignited a mattress in a second-floor bedroom just after 7 p.m. and alerted firefighters.

The three residents of the two-story, single-family home and their three dogs were able to escape on their own before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The frog was rescued during the 10 minutes it took to extinguish the blaze.

Walker said the family's quick actions after discovering the fire helped save the house from further damage. He noted the residents heard smoke detectors, discovered the source of the blaze in the bedroom, closed the bedroom door and fled the home.

Walker said closing the door helped keep the fire from spreading further, ultimately allowing them to return to their home later that night after it had been ventilated and checked for hot spots.

Crews from five neighboring departments assisted.

Walker estimated the home suffered roughly $20,000 in damage.