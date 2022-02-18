After 6 years of delays, Melodie Gliniewicz avoids trial, pleads guilty to one charge

After six years of delays, the much-anticipated trial of Melodie Gliniewicz will not happen as planned next week.

Gliniewicz pleaded guilty to one felony count of deceptive practices Friday morning as part of a deal her legal team made with prosecutors that will avoid the trial which was set to start Tuesday.

It is punishable by up to three years in prison. However, prosecutors said Friday they would argue for a sentence of felony probation.

As part of the deal all other charges against Gliniewicz were dropped.

Gliniewicz initially was charged with four counts of disbursing charitable funds without authority for personal benefit or use, and two counts of money laundering.

Her punishment on the plea deal will be determined by Judge James Booras at a sentencing hearing set for April 12.

Gliniewicz is accused of helping her late husband embezzle money from a Fox Lake police youth program. Investigators said Joe Gliniewicz staged his Sept. 1, 2015, suicide because he'd been stealing from the Fox Lake Police Department's Explorer post to pay for personal expenses, including a trip to Hawaii, movie tickets, pornography websites and more than 400 restaurant charges.

Even though Melodie Gliniewicz will not go on trial, the sentencing hearing might allow the public a chance to learn more about what investigators determined about her role in her husband's crimes. Prosecutors could choose to present evidence at the hearing to bolster their case for a harsher punishment.

