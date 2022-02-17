Early morning fire destroys Barrington-area barn

Firefighters from the Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District battled an early morning blaze Thursday that destroyed a barn on the 27000 block of Henry Lane. Courtesy of the Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District

No injuries were reported after fire broke out early Thursday morning in a barn on the 27000 block of Henry Lane near Barrington. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Courtesy of the Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District

Firefighters from the Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District battled an early morning blaze Thursday that destroyed a barn on the 27000 block of Henry Lane. Courtesy of the Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District

Fire investigators are searching for the cause of an early morning blaze Thursday that destroyed a Barrington-area barn.

Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District officials said firefighters were dispatched at 12:51 a.m. to the barn in the

27000 block of Henry Lane.

The first crews arrived on scene in less than five minutes and encountered a fully involved fire, officials said. They extinguished the fire and completed overhaul operations to confirm fire containment, according to the fire district.

No injuries were reported and there were no animals in the barn, Fire Chief James Kreher said. The barn was a total loss.

Other fire departments assisting with the call included Algonquin/Lake in The Hills Fire Protection District, Barrington Fire Department, Cary Fire Protection District, Fox River Grove Fire Protection District, Hoffman Estates Fire Department, Long Grove Fire Protection District, Palatine Rural Fire Protection District and Wauconda Fire Protection District, officials sad.