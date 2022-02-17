Early morning fire destroys Barrington-area barn
Fire investigators are searching for the cause of an early morning blaze Thursday that destroyed a Barrington-area barn.
Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District officials said firefighters were dispatched at 12:51 a.m. to the barn in the
27000 block of Henry Lane.
The first crews arrived on scene in less than five minutes and encountered a fully involved fire, officials said. They extinguished the fire and completed overhaul operations to confirm fire containment, according to the fire district.
No injuries were reported and there were no animals in the barn, Fire Chief James Kreher said. The barn was a total loss.
Other fire departments assisting with the call included Algonquin/Lake in The Hills Fire Protection District, Barrington Fire Department, Cary Fire Protection District, Fox River Grove Fire Protection District, Hoffman Estates Fire Department, Long Grove Fire Protection District, Palatine Rural Fire Protection District and Wauconda Fire Protection District, officials sad.