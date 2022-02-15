Ticket broker who scammed White Sox sent to prison

Ticket broker Bruce Lee, left, and his lawyer walk out of the Dirksen Federal Building after a hearing Feb. 10 in Chicago. Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a prolific ticket broker convicted of a lucrative yearslong scam of the Chicago White Sox to 1½ years in prison.

A January 2020 indictment charged ticket broker Bruce Lee with wire fraud and money laundering, and a jury found Lee guilty last fall of several counts of wire fraud.

His trial involved the betrayal of the Sox by a decadeslong employee, a secret recording at a pizza place near Sox park, and a brazen plan to take advantage of the South Siders' complimentary and discount ticket programs.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.