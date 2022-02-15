Constable: This month's big events are winding down, but here's some news you might have missed

Chicago has the snow to host a Winter Olympics, but we don't have the hills needed for skiers such as Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States. Climate change is threatening to limit the cities that can host a Winter Olympics. Associated Press

This 1975 drawing of what a stadium might look like if the Chicago Bears moved to Arlington Heights will need to be updated if those predictions of the Bears building a stadium worthy of hosting a Super Bowl become true. Daily Herald File Photo

The addition of new sports, which allowed Kaillie Humphries of the United States this chance in the women's monobob, made this the most gender-balanced Winter Olympics ever. Associated Press

The Super Bowl is history. Valentine's Day is over. The Olympics are winding down. But those events are a trifecta for public relations companies trying to draw attention to business ventures.

There just isn't room to cover everything related to Valentine's Day, the Super Bowl and the Olympics, so here are some stories you might have missed:

• Americans lost a record $304 million to romance scammers in 2020, up from $201 million in 2019, according to information compiled by SocialCatfish.com.

• The Super Bowl ad with Alexa being able to read the minds of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost "is actually not that far from being a reality," says a neuro-parapyschology consultant with PhyschicReading.com. "We are remarkably close to being able to read the human mind of others."

• With the addition of mixed-gender events and the women's monobob, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is the most gender-balanced Games ever, with 45% of the athletes being women.

• Place heart-shaped gummies into different liquids (sugar water, saltwater, tap water and vinegar) and "one of them will get MUCH larger!" according to the @letslearnaboutscience Instagram account.

• There are 55 legal online gambling services in the United States, according to AmericanGaming.org.

• While only 17% of NFL plays involve special teams, kicking plays account for one in six concussions, 30% of major knee injuries and 29% of other lower body injuries, according to Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, and NFL executive Vice President Jeff Miller Miller.

• Speaking of injuries, HonestPaws.com offers "Game Day FURfect treats" such as Mobility CBD oil enriched with turmeric to ease your dog's inflammation and pain. It also offers salmon-flavored hemp chews to calm your cat.

• Even after Valentine's Day, OnLocationTours.com features a NYC Rom-Com Movie Tour that takes you to "swoon-worthy locations" such as the cafe where Meg Ryan got stood up by her date in the 1998 movie with the very dated title "You've Got Mail."

• CompariTech.com says John Hughes' 1984 classic "16 Candles" is the most popular rom-com in Illinois, perhaps because it was filmed in the suburbs. "Grease" is the romantic comedy of choice in Wisconsin. Hoosiers selected "The Girl Next Door," about a teenager who falls in love with a former porn star. And in another example of how rom-coms are just another thing Floridians don't understand, that state chose "Life Is Beautiful," Oscar-winner Roberto Benigni's tale of a Jewish father who is executed after saving his son from the Nazis by telling him their death camp is part of a game.

• When it comes to Olympic sites, Chicago has enough snow this year to host cross-country skiing, but we still don't have the topography needed to host the downhill events.

• Chicago was on the shortlist to host the 2016 Summer Olympics, but it fell short, as did Tokyo and Madrid, of the winning bid by Rio de Janeiro.

• While Chicago has never hosted an Olympics, the city did win the bid to host the first Olympics in the United States in 1904. The problem was that another international event, the St. Louis World's Fair, was taking place the same year. So the Olympic officials took the Games away from Chicago and gave them to St. Louis.

• Climate change suggests Chicago isn't the only city that will never host a Winter Olympics. Of all the cities that have hosted the Winter Games, only Lake Placid, New York; Lillehammer and Oslo, Norway; and Sapporo, Japan, will still be climate-reliable by 2050, and Sapporo will be the only city with the right weather conditions by 2080, according to accuweather.com.

Of course, climate change might make things more pleasant for all those fans flocking to Arlington Heights in February 2032 for Super Bowl 66, when psychics predict the Chicago Bears and quarterback Justin Fields once again will deny a Super Bowl ring to 35-year-old quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.