The Week That Was: Arlington Heights flag policy questioned again, Red Poppy reopens in Elgin
Arlington Heights flag policy questioned again
Arlington Heights Trustee Nicolle Grasse this week called on the rest of the village board to revisit the flag display ordinance, approved on a 5-3 vote last July, to allow the Pride and Juneteenth flags outside village hall. Another trustee joined the call, but Mayor Tom Hayes said he didn't want to "reopen that can of worms."
New police chief in East Dundee
East Dundee village board members last week welcomed a veteran chief to lead the village's police. James Kruger most recently served as Oak Brook's police chief.
Arlington Heights Road widening in Elk Grove
Elk Grove Village and Cook County have inked a cost-sharing agreement for a long-awaited $7.1 million reconstruction of a 1.4-mile portion of Arlington Heights Road from Turner Avenue near the southern village limits to Brantwood Avenue near Salt Creek. Chief among the upgrades is the addition of a center bidirectional left-turn lane.
Red Poppy Bistro reopens in Elgin
After announcing in early January that they would be closed indefinitely, Red Poppy Bistro in Elgin has reopened with a new concept featuring a rotating prix fixe menu of multicourse, curated meals.
Metropolitan Square plans get thumbs-up
Years after being proposed, plans to revamp the public plaza at the Metropolitan Square development in downtown Des Plaines are moving forward. The city council gave a consultant an informal go-ahead Monday to update the designs with new suggestions -- including possible spaces for an ice rink, movie screenings and cultural events.
Kane County releases $4M for mental health
Four months after Kane County's mental health service providers asked for emergency help in addressing COVID-19-fueled crisis levels in suicide and drug overdoses, county board members released $4 million Tuesday to address the problem.
In-person meetings to return in Buffalo Grove
With COVID-19 positivity rates falling, Buffalo Grove is returning to in-person village board meetings and reopening village facilities, officials announced Monday.