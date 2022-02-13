The Week That Was: Arlington Heights flag policy questioned again, Red Poppy reopens in Elgin

Arlington Heights' elected officials may revisit their flag policy, amid calls from some trustees and residents to fly the Pride and Juneteenth flags in addition to the United States, state, village and National League of Families POW/MIA flags outside village hall. Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer, July 2021

Arlington Heights Trustee Nicolle Grasse this week called on the rest of the village board to revisit the flag display ordinance, approved on a 5-3 vote last July, to allow the Pride and Juneteenth flags outside village hall. Another trustee joined the call, but Mayor Tom Hayes said he didn't want to "reopen that can of worms."

East Dundee village board members last week welcomed a veteran chief to lead the village's police. James Kruger most recently served as Oak Brook's police chief.

Arlington Heights Road widening in Elk Grove

Elk Grove Village and Cook County have inked a cost-sharing agreement for a long-awaited $7.1 million reconstruction of a 1.4-mile portion of Arlington Heights Road from Turner Avenue near the southern village limits to Brantwood Avenue near Salt Creek. Chief among the upgrades is the addition of a center bidirectional left-turn lane.

After announcing in early January that they would be closed indefinitely, Red Poppy Bistro in Elgin has reopened with a new concept featuring a rotating prix fixe menu of multicourse, curated meals.

Years after being proposed, plans to revamp the public plaza at the Metropolitan Square development in downtown Des Plaines are moving forward. The city council gave a consultant an informal go-ahead Monday to update the designs with new suggestions -- including possible spaces for an ice rink, movie screenings and cultural events.

Four months after Kane County's mental health service providers asked for emergency help in addressing COVID-19-fueled crisis levels in suicide and drug overdoses, county board members released $4 million Tuesday to address the problem.

With COVID-19 positivity rates falling, Buffalo Grove is returning to in-person village board meetings and reopening village facilities, officials announced Monday.