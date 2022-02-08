'Make it one big, usable space': Des Plaines' Metropolitan Square Plaza project moving forward

Years after being proposed, plans to revamp the public plaza at the Metropolitan Square development in downtown Des Plaines are moving forward.

Following a lengthy presentation and discussion Monday night, the city council gave a consultant some fresh encouragement and an informal go-ahead to update the designs with new suggestions -- including possible spaces for a hockey rink, movie screenings and community events.

The concept of holding events promoting Des Plaines' cultural diversity at the plaza also drew support from several city officials.

"We look forward to seeing what you ... put together," Mayor Andrew Goczkowski told Kevin Clark of the Lakota Group, the planning and architectural firm tasked with the project.

Set about a block north of Miner Street, Metropolitan Square opened in 2006 and contains commercial and condominium buildings, a public parking garage and a public plaza. Retail tenants include a Giordano's restaurant, a Shop & Save Market and the relatively new At 7 Bar & Grill.

But nine out of 22 storefronts are vacant; at least one never has had tenants.

In 2015, the Lakota Group developed improvement plans for the complex, including changing traffic patterns, adding play features for children, building entertainment stages and installing outdoor seating.

None of its recommendations were implemented at the time, and the project was shelved.

Goczkowski, who was elected mayor last year, revived the discussion. The council makeup has changed considerably since the plans first were unveiled, he's said, and the city's economic outlook has improved because of the renovation of the nearby Des Plaines Theatre and other factors.

Clark, the Lakota Group's principal and design director, presented his company's ideas for the site during the council's meeting Monday night. He proposed two concepts -- one in which auto traffic near the square is reduced or eliminated to create more room for gathering spaces and encourage pedestrian activity, and another in which current traffic patterns and parking areas remain.

Goczkowski and council members overwhelmingly favored the plan that eliminated most, if not all, of the auto traffic.

"Make it one big, usable space," 2nd Ward Alderman Colt Moylan said.

Third Ward Alderman Sean Oskerka wants to reduce car traffic in the plaza, too, but he suggested leaving some parking spaces for restaurant patrons who might not want to walk to and from the garage.

Despite opposing renovating the plaza six years ago, Sixth Ward Alderman Malcolm Chester said he's now behind the plans.

"I really do strongly believe in (this)," he said.