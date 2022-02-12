Northbrook club offers curling classes for beginners
Updated 2/12/2022 5:34 PM
Suburban residents learned how to curl at an introductory class Saturday run by experienced members of the Chicago Curling Club in Northbrook.
After completing the class, participants qualified to become club members and could start curling and participating in other club activities.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.