 

Northbrook club offers curling classes for beginners

  • Bob Paetsch of Northbrook learns to curl Saturday at the Chicago Curling Club in Northbrook.

  • Pete Mott of Northbrook releases the stone during curling class Saturday at the Chicago Curling Club in Northbrook.

  • Sarah McAuliffe of Libertyville participates in a curling class Saturday at the Chicago Curling Club in Northbrook.

  • Club member Greg Sorenson of Evanston teaches Lauren Schultz, also of Evanston, how to curl during a class Saturday at the Chicago Curling Club in Northbrook.

  • Carly Snyder of Chicago learns to balance herself on the ice during a curling class Saturday at the Chicago Curling Club in Northbrook.

  • Viewed from the lounge, participants in a curling class get ready to learn how to slide on the ice Saturday at the Chicago Curling Club in Northbrook.

Daily Herald report
Updated 2/12/2022 5:34 PM

Suburban residents learned how to curl at an introductory class Saturday run by experienced members of the Chicago Curling Club in Northbrook.

After completing the class, participants qualified to become club members and could start curling and participating in other club activities.

