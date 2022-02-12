'Burlers,' hockey players find Wauconda Winterfest very cool

Children participate in a hula hoop competition Saturday during the Wauconda Winterfest at Lindy's Landing Restaurant & Marina. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Contestants make their way to the burling tournament Saturday as part of Wauconda Winterfest at Lindy's Landing Restaurant & Marina. Burling is a homegrown sport inspired by curling with elements of bocce ball and shuffleboard. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

An adult pond hockey tournament was among the activities Saturday on Bangs Lake during Wauconda Winterfest at Lindy's Landing Restaurant & Marina. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Mason Hill of Wauconda releases a frozen jug toward a target at the burling competition Saturday as part of Wauconda Winterfest at Lindy's Landing Restaurant & Marina. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Visitors kept warm by wood fires and the cold didn't diminish enthusiasm Saturday for Wauconda Winterfest on Bangs Lake at Lindy's Landing.

A large crowd was on hand for a variety of activities, events and competitions.

The lineup included burling, a homegrown sport using frozen jugs of water. Burling was inspired by curling and combines elements of bocce ball and shuffleboard.

Sixteen local teams, called houses, that play in the Wauconda Burling Association league and five independent teams competed in a tournament. The fun continues from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Scheduled activities include a pond hockey skills competition, fat tire bike ride, bottle golf tournament, selfie walk, and open ice skating.

Visit lindyslanding.com for details and schedule.