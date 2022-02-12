'Burlers,' hockey players find Wauconda Winterfest very cool
Visitors kept warm by wood fires and the cold didn't diminish enthusiasm Saturday for Wauconda Winterfest on Bangs Lake at Lindy's Landing.
A large crowd was on hand for a variety of activities, events and competitions.
The lineup included burling, a homegrown sport using frozen jugs of water. Burling was inspired by curling and combines elements of bocce ball and shuffleboard.
Sixteen local teams, called houses, that play in the Wauconda Burling Association league and five independent teams competed in a tournament. The fun continues from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Scheduled activities include a pond hockey skills competition, fat tire bike ride, bottle golf tournament, selfie walk, and open ice skating.
Visit lindyslanding.com for details and schedule.