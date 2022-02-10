Police identify man found shot to death in Park Ridge
Updated 2/10/2022 10:31 AM
As their investigation continues, Park Ridge police have released the identity of a man found shot to death earlier this week.
Michael Aldover, 47, of Skokie, was found fatally wounded Tuesday night outside a home on the 200 block of North Grace Avenue.
He was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and died there, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has scheduled an autopsy for today.
The Major Case Assistance Team is assisting Park Ridge police with the investigation.
Anyone with information can call (847) 318-5256.
