Inspired by curling, a made-up sport called burling has become an unlikely hit in Wauconda

A group shot of burlers at Wauconda Winterfest last year. Courtesy of Wauconda Burling Association

The trademarked logo of burling, a social sport inspired by curling and created in Wauconda. Courtesy of Wauconda Burling Association

Burlers play on Bangs Lake at Wauconda Winterfest last year. What started as a fun winter activity for inventor John Baden and a group of friends has grown to a 16-team league with a governing board. Courtesy of Wauconda Burling Association

Jugs of frozen water are slid toward a can of hominy in a homegrown sport called burling, which has grown to include 16 teams in Wauconda. Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

Among the cornucopia of events this weekend at Wauconda Winterfest is a homegrown phenomenon that improbably has exceeded expectations and continues to grow.

Born of winter boredom, an interest in Olympic curling, a few beers and a frozen Bangs Lake in the backyard, John Bader created a hybrid sport and called it "burling."

Inspired by curling, with elements of bocce ball and shuffleboard on ice, burling began as a small gathering of Bader and friends.

Players on opposing teams alternate sliding 4-gallon jugs of frozen water across ice at a can of hominy, which is untethered and moves if struck during the match.

One or two points are scored based on distance from the target and whether the jug remains upright. A team wins by scoring 21 or more until leading by 2 points.

What started modestly six years ago as a neighborhood social activity has been organized into the Wauconda Burling Association, a league of 16 burling houses, or teams, and counting.

"This is a complete anomaly. It was never meant to happen," said Bader, a sales and marketing professional by trade and treasurer of the Wauconda Park District.

Yes, burling is a thing.

As many as 300 people are expected to participate in an open burling tournament Saturday at Wauconda Winterfest, hosted at Lindy's Landing on Bangs Lake. The two-day fest is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Visit https://lindyslanding.com/ for schedules and attractions.

The new sport started when Bader and his son-in-law were watching curling during the 2014 Winter Olympics and began eyeing the frozen Bangs Lake 40 feet away.

"We researched curling and curling stones only to find they were (and) are insanely expensive," he said. "So, we reverted to frozen jugs, and burling was invented."

Hominy became the target of choice because of the size, weight and durability of the can, Bader said.

From those modest beginnings, the Wauconda Burling Association was organized as a limited liability corporation. The name and logo of a burler in silhouette is trademarked.

A can of hominy is the target in a homegrown sport called burling. Inspired by curling, the game involves teams accumulating points by throwing gallon jugs of frozen water at the target. - Courtesy of Wauconda Burling Association

Team names embrace clever wordplay and the players wear distinct, uniform jerseys with logos professionally designed by Tracy Lehmann of Bungalow Printing in downtown Wauconda. Many houses have team flags. Merchandise is popular.

Word spread to include travel teams from Mundelein and Palatine. There is a regular season with rules, regulations, schedules and standings.

Weekly matches are played at six "tour sites" on Bangs Lake. Matches start with the national anthem and include public address announcements, chili stands, hot drinks and even night games under the lights.

Bader had been going it alone as commissioner of the association but recently sought help to manage what has become a friendly competition and winter social club of sorts.

"We have 150 people involved. We're an LLC. They have to sign waivers," said Bader, who still seems awed at what has happened.

"We haven't had a forfeit (this season)," he said. "Everybody showed up, all 16 teams for five consecutive weeks."

The IncrediBURLS, which includes Wauconda Mayor Jeff Sode and eight other current and former village officials, is among the newer teams.

Village leaders try to have a presence at various events, and burling was an opportunity to engage in a less official manner, Sode said.

"It's just a nice get-together," he said.

"There's a little bit of a skill set, but pretty much anyone can play it," he added. "It's competitive, believe me, but it's on a friendly level."