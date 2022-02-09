Naperville man charged with drug-induced homicide in Addison woman's death

A Naperville man has been charged with drug-induced homicide, accused of dealing the narcotic painkiller fentanyl that killed an Addison woman last fall.

Courvoisier D. Thomas, 38, of the 1300 block of Modaff Drive, was arrested Tuesday. He is being held on $5 million bail at the DuPage County jail.

Prosecutors have asked a judge for a source-of-bail hearing to make Thomas prove where he gets any money he wants to post for bond and to make sure it doesn't come from illegal activities, according to a petition filed in court Wednesday.

According to the petition, police found the dead woman around 6:55 p.m. Nov. 17, 2021, in her apartment on the 100 block of East Blecke Street. Two small plastic bags containing a powdery substance also were found. The substance tested positive for fentanyl.

Police alleged the woman had texted Thomas multiple times, including a text earlier that day thanking him for coming to her. Thomas' cellphone records showed his cellphone was less than a mile away from the victim's apartment at the time, according to the petition.

Addison police learned the Joliet Metro Area Narcotics Squad was investigating Thomas. That agency alleged Thomas was selling narcotics out of the Naperville apartment, according to the petition. An undercover investigator told police he would text Thomas at the same number to arrange drug purchases.

His next court date is Feb. 22.