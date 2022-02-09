Man shot to death in Park Ridge; police investigating
Updated 2/9/2022 9:23 AM
Park Ridge police are investigating a fatal shooting in a residential neighborhood Tuesday night.
The victim was a 47-year-old man whose last known address was in Skokie, police said. His name wasn't immediately released.
The man was found fatally wounded a little after 8 p.m. Tuesday on a driveway on the 200 block of North Grace Avenue by officers responding to a call about gunshots, according to a news release.
He was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and died there, police said.
Police believe the shooting was isolated.
The Major Case Assistance Team is assisting Park Ridge police with the investigation.
